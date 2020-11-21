Merry Mile Fundraiser for Saline Cross Country Program Continues as a Virtual Event

The Saline Merry Mile race, which benefits the Saline Area Schools cross country programs, is changing again for 2020.

(Sign up here)

The race, held in downtown Saline before the Christmas Parade last year, was scheduled to go off as a race through the Liberty School/Saline Middle School Campus before the Winter Parade scheduled for Dec. 5.

Due to the state's health order on COVID-19, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel the Winter Parade. The organizers of the Saline Merry Mile decided to cancel the group race and instead host a virtual run.

"Over the last few days, Saline Merry Mile race committee has evaluated all options available for the in-person portion of our run with a singular focus: Safety. As a result, we have determined that the safest way to proceed, for our runners, our sponsors, our volunteers and the general safety of others, is to cancel the formal run portion of this event," said Derek Stern, organizer of the run.

People are now invited to run the event wherever and whenever they wish and to post their results with the #SalineMerryMile hashtag. The course will be open from 2-5 p.m., Dec. 5. Runners can visit the middle school to get their times and race packets. (Route below)

The event is presented by Ann Arbor Running Company and proceeds go to Friends of Saline Cross Country, which helps the Saline cross country programs.

Cost to sign up is $20. Those who sign up by Nov 22 receive a long-sleeve Merry Mile shirt.