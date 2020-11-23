Even As In-Person Instruction is Paused, COVID-19 Data Rising at Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools paused in-person learning six days ago, yet numbers are rising on the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

Data updated weekly on the district's website showed highs in the number of positive cases and quarantines in the district.

The number of people (students and staff) in the district rose from nine to 12. That number is composed of nine eight students (a new high) and four staff members. Saline Middle School and Saline High School each have three students who tested positive.

The number of people in quarantine rose to 53 - comprising 32 students and 21 staff (both numbers representing highs). The high school had 10 students and seven staff members in quarantine. The middle school had six students and four staff members in quarantine.

According to Saline Area Schools Superintendent Scot Graden, the district continues to receive and track data despite the three-week closure. Graden said some data comes from the Washtenaw County Health Department. The district also receives data from parents who contact school officials and nurse Karan Hervey.

Graden encouraged parents to continue reaching out to Hervey if families are impacted by COVID-19. Reach out to Hervey at (734) 401-4160 or hervekar@salineschools.org.

"We don't anticipate our COVID-19 dashboard will be quite as accurate during the pause of in-person learning, but we still want to know," Graden said.