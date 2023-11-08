Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

After retirement, MARIAN MAASSHOFF started doing old-fashioned ceramics with acrylics at a local shop. Obtaining a kiln, Marian started experimenting with combinations of glazes and underglazes. She eventually created her own style using underglaze stamps until she had enough confidence to create her own style. “I now look back on the progression of my work but continue to learn new technics and enroll in classes. My only limitation is my imagination,” relates Marian. Her inspiration results from the wildflowers on her two-lane road to her home, plus her personal fascination with vintage fabrics that she has or at antique stores. Her favorite project is butter dishes and yarn bowls. Marian says, “Both make wonderful gifts. The ones in the retail world are not as colorful or detailed.” She relates that her butter dishes are handbuilt and unique plus useful. Join Marian in Booth 70 at Saline Middle School on November 11.

