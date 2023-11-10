Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

JOE PIOTROWSKI, Grand Blanc, MI

Joe’s Pipe Works LLC - Lamps

Joe Piotrowski is an Electrical Controls Engineer for a robotics company in Auburn Hills, Michigan, but started making Industrial Home Décor – primarily lamps. It was basically “when I saw something I liked but didn’t like the price. I built something I thought was similar and found I really enjoyed it.” His inspiration comes from various sources – my other hobbies, the things he sees at work, and his “finds” at local antique shops or hardware stores. But Joe enjoys working with his hands and making functional art. Joe states that the “best part of doing this is seeing people’s reactions, especially when I am able to repurpose a find.” His best-selling products are liquor bottle lamps. Joe relates, “Anyone that entertains or has a bar area certainly has a place for one of these lamps.” These one-of-a-kind creations can be found in Booth 35 on November 11 at the Saline Craft Show.

