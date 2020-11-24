Deer Crashes Through Window at Enchanted Oven in Downtown Saline

A buck crashed through a window at Enchanted Oven in downtown Saline and left a trail of blood that police attempted to track Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the antlered-buck crashed through the back window at Enchanted Oven, Amber Wardia's downtown bakery known for its colorful cakes and cupcakes made from scratch. The buck got stuck in the window, escaped, ran through a narrow path between buildings, knocked down some fencing and then took off through downtown Saline.

Wardia, shaken by the incident, declined to comment.

Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart and Officers Chris Boulter and Morgan Seija attempted to locate the animal. Wardia flagged down Officer Seija on Ann Arbor Street.

"Nobody was hurt, that's the important thing," Seija said.

Asked if she'd ever seen anything like this before, Seija replied, "Not a deer through a window, no."

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were called to hose down the bloody sidewalk.

Jamie Hatfield, on Facebook, reported that he nearly drove into the deer as it was running down Michigan Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Brad Ahrens said he saw a decent-sized buck running through his yard on Ann Arbor-Saline Road around 4:45 p.m.

The startling and bizarre incident struck Wardia's bakery during one of the busiest periods of the year, as she prepares Thanksgiving orders. She announced on Facebook orders would be delayed until Wednesday.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/enchantedovensaline/posts/3657570400932492 -->

Chris Gula, from No Bull Towing, is seen measuring the windows for replacement.