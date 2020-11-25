Wyzgoski Resigns for New Job, City of Saline Looks for New Water, Wastewater Treatment Superintendent

The City of Saline has begun searching for a new superintendent of drinking water production and wastewater treatment.

Steve Wyzgoski has resigned to take a job for Scio Township, according to Mayor Brian Marl. Wyzgoski's last day on the job is Dec. 18.

He was hired May 7, 2018, to replace Bob Scull, longtime superintendent of water production and wastewater treatment. In his first year, he was paid $86,000.

The water/wastewater superintendent role has been thrust into the city council's spotlight over the last few years, as the city struggles with its aging infrastructure. Wyzgoski regularly answered questions for 20 minutes per meeting or longer about the state of wastewater treatment plant, odor issues, environmental issues and discolored drinking water - all issues which predated his tenure in Saline.

The job description is posted on the City of Saline's website.

Marl said council would soon outline a process to fill the position on a permanent basis.

The city is also still attempting to find a Director of its Department of Public Works.