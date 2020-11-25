COVID-19: No Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw over 24 Hours; 49 New Cases in Saline Over 6 Days

There were no new deaths and six hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

129 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 637 residents have been hospitalized.

The health department reported 65 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 8,368.

Once a week, the county updates data by zip code. 49 people in Saline's 48176 zip code have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Thursday, bringing the total to 407. Last week, 60 people in the 48176 zip code tested positive over a seven-day span. This week's data was published a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Washtenaw County will not update its COVID-19 page again until Monday.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate was unchanged again at 7.0 percent. It's been there since Nov. 19, when it dropped from 7.5 percent. The positive test rate in Michigan remained at 13.1 percent - unchanged since Nov. 23, when it dropped from 13.7 percent.

The State of Michigan recorded 73 more people dying with COVID-19. 8,761 people in Michigan have died with COVID-19. Another 4,273 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state.

Hospitalization numbers were mixed. For the second straight day, the number of patients in critical care beds fell, falling by 22 to 843. The number of patients with ventilator treatment increased by 19 to 464. The state reported 18 pediatric patients with COVID-19, six fewer than yesterday. There are five pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.