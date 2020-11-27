COVID-19: State Reports 2 Deaths In Washtenaw County

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Friday on the State of Michigan's coronavirus dashboard.

131 people in the county have died with COVID-19. Five of those deaths were reported in the last seven days - the highest number since May in our Friday-to-Friday review of the data.

Washtenaw County hospitalization data was not available Friday due to the holiday.

The state also reported 451 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Washtenaw County over the last two days (reporting was skipped Thanksgiving.

The state reported an additional 172 people have died with COVID-19. That number is for two days and also includes 108 deaths identified during a review of vital records.

According to hospitalization data, the number of people in Michigan's critical care beds fell by 11 to 832 - the third straight reported drop. On the other hand, the number of patients receiving ventilator care increased by eight to 472.

There were 12 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and 17 more believed to have the infection.