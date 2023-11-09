Saline American Legion Hosts German Dinner Thursday, Free Veterans' Lunch Saturday

The Saline American Legion Post 322, located at 320 W. Michigan Ave., is hosting two events this weekend.

Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Legion hosts a German Dinner.

The family-style meal includes pork tenderloin, kielbasa, house-made knifflies, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Benny's bread and cake.

The cost is $15 for dine-in or $16 for take-out.

On Saturday, the Saline American Legion hosts a free lunch for veterans. The lunch is sponsored by Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home. The Sons of the American Legion will buy the first drink for a veteran.

