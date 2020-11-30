POLICE BLOTTER: Retail Theft, Tools Stolen from Home

The Saline Police Department recently handled the following cases:

Retail Theft

On Nov. 17, a subject walked into a Tractor Supply Co. and concealed a lithium battery and walked ut without paying for the item. The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Jackson County, had already been trespassed from the business after a previous incident, which is how he was identified. The report was forwarded to the prosecutor's office for charges.

Person on Mushrooms Taken to Hospital

Police were called to the 300 block of West Bennett Street on Nov. 20 to help with a Saline resident who was under the influence of psilocybin mushrooms. The person was acting erratically and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Tools Stolen from Home

A home invasion occurred Nov. 25-26 on the 600 block of West Willis Road. The suspect used a rock to break a window and gain entry. The suspect stole several tools located inside the residence. The case is under investigation. Call 734-429-7911 if you have information about the incident.