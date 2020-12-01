COVID-19: One Death, 15 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County; Michigan Records 190 Deaths

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19 and 15 were hospitalized, according to data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

134 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 - including five more deaths counted in the last seven days. 637 residents have been hospitalized. Another 133 residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 9,310.

According to state data, the positive test rate has fallen to 8.1 percent, down from 13 percent. The positive test rate in Michigan increased from 14.1 to 14.7 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 190 deaths, including 30 identified during a review of vital records. The single-day record for reported deaths in Michigan is 232. 9,324 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. The reported another 5,723 people testing positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds rose for the second straight day, jumping by 23 to 874. The number of patients receiving ventilator care fell by five to 874. There were 15 pediatric patients in Michigan's hospitals, down by one since yesterday.