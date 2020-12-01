PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw Board of Commissioners Meets Wednesday
The Wasthenaw County Board Ways and Means and Board of Commissioner meetings are held Dec. 2.
(View Meeting: https//www.washtenaw.org/Webcast. Participate via Zoom:https://washtenaw.me/BOCZoom, Passcode: 966628. Participate via Phone: dial 1 (312) 626-6799, webinar ID 935 5963 0086)
Since these are the last meetings of the year, all items have been prepared for same night approval. This means that items will come before the Ways and Means committee and the full Board of Commissioners on the same evening, rather than the traditional two night approval process.
Ways and Means - December 2, 2020
- 2021 Remonumentation Grant. This is an annual grant from the State of Michigan to resurvey a subset of the parcel corners within the county. This grant is administered by the Water Resources Commissioner, and carried out in partnership with the WCRC. 63 corners are planned to be surveyed next year, down from 68 this year. The total grant award is just over $102,000 and requires no county contribution.
- 2021 Youth Development Grant. Washtenaw County has been requested to act as a fiduciary for six separate grant awards from The State of Michigan Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity within The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The grant period would be for the current state fiscal year (10/1/20-9/30/21), and would be administered by the Racial Equity Office. All six awards are focused on youth development programs within Washtenaw County. The recipient organizations have already been determined, and funding levels have been set, the specific amounts, recipients, and programs to be funded are included in the board packet.
Grant award: $250k
County Match: $0
Board of Commissioners - December 2, 2020
Appointments – to at least 19 boards, committees, and commissions.
- Appointments include: ALPAC, Health, BPW, Brownfields, Construction Code of Appeals, Commission on Aging, Community Action Board, Emergency Communications Millage, EMS Commission, Food Policy Council, Historic District, HRWC, LEPC, NATAC, Parks, WCRC, Social Services Board, Community Corrections Board, and Veteran’s Affairs.
- Resolutions
- From 11/18 WM
- 2021 Clean Sweep Grant Award
- Reorganization of OIM
- 2021 Secondary Road Patrol Supplemental Funding
- 2021-24 Quadrennial Budget
- This item is inclusive of the two approved amendments.
- From 12/2 WM – for same night approval
- 2021 Remonumentation
- Youth Development Grant
- Resolutions – 12/2 Board of Commissioners
- Honoring Sharon Sheldon for service to the Food Policy Council
- Approving the “Recruitment and Hiring Plan” for the BOC Communications and Operations Manager
- Honoring Commissioner Brabec for service to Washtenaw County
- Honoring Commissioner Jamnick for service to Washtenaw County
- Requesting that Gelman be declared a superfund site by the US EPA
- This item is being sponsored by Commissioner Morgan
- Directing the Racial Equity Office to develop recommendations for a parental leave policy
- This item is being sponsored by Commissioner Brabec
- From 11/18 WM
- Closed session – Pending litigation