PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw Board of Commissioners Meets Wednesday

The Wasthenaw County Board Ways and Means and Board of Commissioner meetings are held Dec. 2.

(View Meeting: https//www.washtenaw.org/Webcast. Participate via Zoom:https://washtenaw.me/BOCZoom, Passcode: 966628. Participate via Phone: dial 1 (312) 626-6799, webinar ID 935 5963 0086)

Since these are the last meetings of the year, all items have been prepared for same night approval. This means that items will come before the Ways and Means committee and the full Board of Commissioners on the same evening, rather than the traditional two night approval process.

Clicking the meeting titles below will take you to the publicly posted documents on the County’s website.

Ways and Means - December 2, 2020

2021 Remonumentation Grant. This is an annual grant from the State of Michigan to resurvey a subset of the parcel corners within the county. This grant is administered by the Water Resources Commissioner, and carried out in partnership with the WCRC. 63 corners are planned to be surveyed next year, down from 68 this year. The total grant award is just over $102,000 and requires no county contribution.

2021 Youth Development Grant. Washtenaw County has been requested to act as a fiduciary for six separate grant awards from The State of Michigan Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity within The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The grant period would be for the current state fiscal year (10/1/20-9/30/21), and would be administered by the Racial Equity Office. All six awards are focused on youth development programs within Washtenaw County. The recipient organizations have already been determined, and funding levels have been set, the specific amounts, recipients, and programs to be funded are included in the board packet.

Grant award: $250k

County Match: $0

Board of Commissioners - December 2, 2020

Appointments – to at least 19 boards, committees, and commissions.