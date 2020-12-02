COVID-19: No Deaths, 11 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no deaths and 11 hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

133 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to the county. Yesterday, that number was reported at 134 deaths. The county also reported that 696 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 148 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

According to state data, the positive test rate in the county jumped to 10.57 percent on Dec. 1, up from 8.07 percent the previous day. In Michigan, the positive test rate fell from 14.7 percent to 13.18 percent.

The State of Michigan's coronavirus website reported that 81 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,405. Another 6,955 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds was reduced by 37 to 837. The number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators fell by 17 to 509. The number of pediatric patients increased by one to 17, with six more believed to have COVID-19.

