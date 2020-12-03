Downtown Saline Swag Sale Supports Saline Main Street, Which Has Experienced a 60 Percent Decline in Sponsorships

Share the gift of Saline with friends and family this holiday season.

Until Dec. 7, you can order downtown Saline swag. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Saline Main Street, an organization focused on downtown revitalization that's been working overtime to help local businesses navigate conditions caused by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

Order your tshirts, pullovers, masks, ball caps, pint glasses and more by clicking here and visiting this online store created by SCS Image Group. Order soon for Christmas delivery.

Saline Main Street has seen a 60 percent decrease in sponsorships this year even as it raises funds for local businesses and their employees.

To contribute to the downtown Saline tip jar and support employees impacted by layoffs and wage reductions, click here.