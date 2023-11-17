Saline Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis to Retire Nov. 30

Curt Ellis, Saline Area Schools Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, is retiring at the end of November.

Ellis, a Saline High School graduate, began working in the district in his HR role in 2011. He'd previously worked 11 years as Novi High School Athletics Director.

In a letter to district staff, Ellis relayed that his last day in the district is Nov. 30.

"While this may appear to be a sudden decision, as you will see when you retire, I assure you it was anything but," Ellis said.

Ellis said his family moved to Saline in 1977 when he enrolled at Jensen Elementary. Mrs. Dudzik was his first Saline teacher.

"I am unabashedly proud of where I come from, I am grateful for those who impacted me through the years, and I love this community, despite its imperfections. I have no doubt that Saline Area Schools can thrive and prosper, educating the youth in a way that honors our historical roots and prepares all students for the challenges of the 21st century, if those who have the privilege of working here can appreciate and value the community for what it has been, for what it is today and for what it needs to become," Ellis wrote. "Best wishes to all and go Hornets!"

Ellis was one of the longest-serving administrators in the district. No other central office administrator has served in the same position as long as Ellis's 12-year duration.

Before coming to Saline, Ellis also worked at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Tecumseh and South Lyon schools. All the while, he and his family lived in Saline.

His children, Caitlin and Grant, graduated from Saline High School.

Ellis did not attract much attention to his role in the district, but quietly, he was one of the most powerful voices in the schools. Although power struggles were rare, Ellis did not often lose them. Ellis was not on board with the woke theatrics of the school board yet, as HR chief, he shaped teaching, support and administrative staffs that are more diverse.

As HR chief, Ellis presided over a period of labor peace. It's believed that having negotiators from Saline on both sides of the table fostered credibility and trust during difficult talks.

Ellis's most recent high-profile hire is Kimberly Jasper as Principal of Saline Middle School. Like Ellis, Jasper grew up in Saline. At Tuesday's Board meeting, a couple Trustees tiptoed around criticism of the hiring process in a discussion that clearly offended Superintendent Steve Laatsch.

