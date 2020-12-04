Saline Knights of Columbus Donates Coats, Cash to Saline Area Social Service

The Saline Knights of Columbus Council 6674 supportsed Saline Area Social Service on GivingTuesday with a donation of 105 coats and nearly $2,500 for the local community in need.

Celebrating National Giving Day, Grand Knight Brian Lindsley and Deputy Grand Knight Dave Ringe of the Saline Knights of Columbus Council 6674 presented a GivingTuesday donation of 105 coats, a box full of hats, gloves, scarves and boots, and a donation of nearly $2,500 to Saline Area Social Service (SASS). The coats will be included as part of Reinhart’s Annual Winter Coat Drive and will be distributed later this month at SASS to local families and seniors in need of extra support.

“Especially in a year like 2020, partnerships like the Saline Knights of Columbus Council 6674 are critical in helping us maintain the level of programs and aid to our participants,” said Anne Cummings, Saline Area Social Service Executive Director. “SASS relies nearly 100% on community donations, and without support, we’re unable to provide food, emergency aid support and student scholarships to underprivileged families, children and seniors living in the Saline area. Because of the help we receive from community partners like the Saline K of C Council 6674, we are extremely grateful to be able to continue providing the same level of aid to all of our clients, even as participation numbers continue to grow over 30%.”

In addition their #GivingTuesday donation, the Saline Knights of Columbus (K of C) council 6674 also heavily supported SASS early in the pandemic by helping to supply fresh produce and milk to over 300 participants. They have been dedicated to charitable work from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline for nearly 45 years. As a faith-based fraternal organization with roughly 250 members, the Saline K of C council 6674 hosts events throughout the year, such as an annual Golf Outing, Coat Drive, Lenten Fish Fry, and Bottle & Can Drives under the guiding principle of Charity. With the help of the success of these events, the Saline Knights of Columbus Council 6674 has donated to various charities, including Saline Area Social Service, Liberty Club of Saline, the Washtenaw County Special Olympics and St. Louis Center, as well as contributions to the national disaster assistance fund and international relief projects.

The next Saline K of C Council 6674 fundraising effort will be a Bottle and Can Drive held at the West Entrance Circle Drive Awning at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both cash donations and can and bottle returns will be accepted.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 50 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in the Saline Area School District. With approximately 1,000 Saline area families living below poverty level and 650 students receiving free or reduced lunch every day, it’s SASS’s mission to provide our short and long term aid, directly and through referrals, to approximately 300 participants in need.

Website: salineareasocialservice.com

Phone: (734) 429-4570

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pages/Saline-Area-Social-Services

About #GivingTuesday

Founded by the team in the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at 92nd Street Y http://www.92Y.org, #GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday was on December 1st. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.