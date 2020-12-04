COVID-19: One Death, Eight Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19. 138 residents have now died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Friday.

Eight more residents were hospitalized, bringing the total to 716.

Another 115 people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 9774.

Every Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly data. It's a bit more difficult this wee because the health department did not update public data during the Thanksgiving break.

Seven people have died since last Friday, compared to five the week before.

79 people have been hospitalized (since last Wednesday), compared to 48 the previous week.

955 people have tested positive since last Friday, compared to 696 the previous week.

Zip code data is only released once a week. This week, 100 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive. Last week, 358 people tested positive. This week's count is likely someone inflated by having one extra day.

This week, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County was at 8.19 percent. Last Friday it was at 7.0 percent.

This week, according to the Saline Area Schools COVID-19 dashboard, two students and no staff members tested positive, compared to eight students and four staff members the previous week. This week there are 23 students and 15 staff members in quarantine, compared to 32 students and 21 staff members in quarantine last year.

This week we had local care home data. 16 residents at EHM tested positive. One died. Five staff members at EHM tested positive. There were no reported instances of COVID-19 at Storypoint or Linden Square. Storypoint's reporting is noncompliant with state guidelines, according to the state data page.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Michigan fell from 15.94 percent to 14.04 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 81 people died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,661. Another 8,689 people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 15 to 855. The number seems to have stabilized since rising quickly from 130 in September to 872 on Nov. 23. The number of patients receiving ventilator care increased by 11 to 513. There were 21 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and seven believed to have COVID-19.