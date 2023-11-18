Arise Bakery and Café Opens in Saline

The grand opening of Arise Bakery and Café was held on Friday, November 17. The café opened its doors at 7am and began serving patrons a variety of coffees, teas, and beverages, along with breakfast sandwiches, bagels, avocado toast, quiche, and pastries. The lunch options also include soups, sandwiches and salads. They offer carryout as well as dine in service.

Owners Rose Richards and Andrea Cocciolone were on hand to greet patrons and help the staff.

The owners began to consider opening the café in the spring of this year. The café is located at 972 E. Michigan Avenue in the former site of Matty J’s Café, which closed its doors in April.

“I just love coffee,” Richards said. “We would go all over everywhere to have coffees on Sundays. We just appreciate good coffee. That’s why we picked Hyperion. That was our favorite.”

Cocciolone has enjoyed baking for friends and family, and she looks forward to offering her pastries to patrons.

“Mostly, I just baked for fun. I like to bake for my family, and bake for other people and make them happy,” she said.

Richards, who is a Saline resident, was happy to move into the former location of Matty J’s.

“Shawna Sloan from Matty J’s was our consultant,” Richards said. “I live in Saline. My husband and daughter and I went to school here. We love it here.”

The owners hope to continue sourcing their ingredients from local suppliers whenever possible.

“We’re serving more high end quality, like meats from Boar’s Head, Calder Dairy, and Hyperion coffee,” Richards said.

“We use local bakeries for the bread,” Cocciolone said. “Rich Grains in Milan, and Grand River Bakery in Manchester Market.”

Saline grads Amie Farrell and Maggie Lupton were filling customer orders behind the counter while serving as baristas and brewing up delicious lattes.

Rebecca Perez stopped in after hearing about the grand opening from Facebook and the Saline Post.

“They posted a picture of some peanut butter cookies. I said ‘I have to come and try the cookies.’ That’s exactly why I came in,” said Perez.

Tom Head was in the café to pick up an order for employees at Saline Chevrolet.

“I live in town here, and I wanted to check it out,” he said. Head also noted that the owner, Rose Richards, is a friend and once was an employee at Saline Chevrolet as well. He wanted to support her new business venture.

Arise Bakery and Café is located at 972 E. Michigan Ave. It is open Monday through Friday, 7AM to 2PM, Saturdays 8AM to 2PM, and closed Sundays. For more information, visit the website www.arise bakeryandcafe.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

