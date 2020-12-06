51-Year-Old Saline Woman Arrested for Alleged Assault

Saline Police arrested a 51-year-old Saline woman after an incident at Six Trails apartments on the city's west side early Saturday morning.

Saline Police and Fire were dispatched to an apartment on Valley Circle Drive around 1:20 a.m. for a possible assault in progress. Police arrested a 51-year-old woman for assaulting her elder relative who resides in the same apartment.

Both the victim and suspect require medical attention, although the suspect's alleged injury was not the result of the incident, Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said.

Radzik said the suspect was intoxicated and became assaultive with medical staff.

Police have forwarded the report to the prosecutor's office for review.