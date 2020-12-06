Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered for Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, December 7, 2020 to honor the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“As President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, December 7 truly is ‘a day that will live in infamy,’” said Governor Whitmer. “We remember the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor, and honor the thousands of Americans who lost their lives during this tragic attack on our nation. I hope this day serves as a reminder of unity in the face of tragedy. I encourage each of us to draw upon these ideals as we work together to eliminate COVID-19 from Michigan.”

The State of Michigan extends its sincere gratitude to the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces during World War II. Their selflessness and courage continue to inspire us to make sacrifices for our fellow Americans.

The State of Michigan observes Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.