CORONAVIRUS: 4 Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations Reported in Washtenaw County

Four more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Tuesday.

144 residents have died with COVID-19, including 10 over the last seven days.

Four deaths in a day is the most reported since May 21, when five deaths were reported. 10 deaths over a seven-day period since late May.

The county reported nine more residents with hospitalized for COVID-19.

180 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,300 in the county.

According to state data, which is delayed by a day, the positive test rate in the county fell to 7.51 percent. The rate in Michigan dropped slightly to 12.39 percent.

The State of Michigan reported another 191 COVID-19-related deaths, including 79 that were identified during a review of vital records. The deaths pushed Michigan's total to 10,138. The state reported 5,909 people testing positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased by nine to 849, while the number of patients on ventilators fell by three to 512. There are 19 pediatric patients with COVID-19 in Michigan's hospitals and eight more believed to have COVID-19.