The Saline Post Menu, Dec. 9, 2020

Here's a quick look at some of the food available around Saline Wednesday.

Salt Springs Brewery

Every weekday is "Family Meal Day" at Salt Springs Brewery, at 117 S. Ann Arbor Street. World Menu Wednesday stops in Ireland. Salt is serving Shepherd's Pie - lamb stew with carrot, celery, onion, peas, brown gravy and mashed potatoes. The cost is $50. One meal serves 4-5 people. While there, order two crowlers for $10 with the purchase of a family meal.(Your choice of Cashmere Zeppelin IPA, Sister Ester's Saison, or The Headless Hopsman Pumpkin Ale).

Call 734-295-9191. Meals can be picked up after 3 p.m.

Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack

Brecon Grille

Brecon Grille is offering their regular menu. Find the menu by clicking here.

