Saline High School's National Honor Society Collecting Food Saturday

The Saline High School National Honor Society is collecting food for Saline Area Social Service Saturday.

Noah Socha, a Saline High School senior and member the NHS, said bags have been dropped off at homes in most of the neighborhoods in Saline. The bags include instructions for donating and pickup Saturday.

"In an effort to provide food to those who need it in our community this holiday season and after, NHS is running its annual canned food drive for Saline Area Social Services," Socha said.

People are asked to fill their bags (with items listed below) and leave them on their porch in a visible place by 9 a.m. Saturday. Members of the National Honor Society will pick up the bags between 10 a.m. and noon.

"This is one of the only drives Saline Area Social Services has been able to do since COVID struck, so once again, if you are able to, please help," Socha said.

Suggested donations include canned and boxed goods like macaroni and cheese, cereals, crackers, fruit, chicken, tuna, beef, potatoes, soups and meals. People should check expiration dates before donating. Glass jars can't be accepted.

The NHS is also collecting paper goods, including toilet paper, napkins, tissue, plastic wrap, wax paper, foil and lunch bags. Toiletries, hygiene products and laundry supplies are also welcome.

Last year's food drive collected 8300 pounds of food and paper products.

Contact Mr. Elliott, NHS adviser for any questions or concerns at elliottw@salineschools.com, or (734) 401-4251.