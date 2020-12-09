Saline Education Association, Board of Education Approve One-Year Deal

The Saline Education Association and Saline Board of Education have approved a one-year extension of their collective bargaining agreement.

The board approved the contract by a 7-0 vote Tuesday evening after a 30-minute closed session.

The SEA membership ratified the deal over the weekend, according to a press release issued by the school district.

There are no across-the-board raises for teachers, but the extension provides salary steps for eligible certified staff. The district also agreed to increase its contribution to benefits to $7,360 for single coverage, $15,475 for two-person coverage and $19,900 for family coverage.

According to the news release, the increased cost of benefits was counterbalanced by the elimination of an attendance stipend.

The contract affects more than 300 teachers, guidance counselors, psychologists, social workers, speech pathologists and literacy specialists. The district is one of the largest employers in the community.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Scot Graden said the deal provides stability for the district and staff.

​"I appreciate the collaborative approach to manage district resources in a very uncertain time. The contract provides stability and certainty for staff and the district," Graden said.

SEA President Brian Boze said the contract was mutually beneficial.

"The SEA and the district have a long history of collaboration. During this challenging year we are again proud to work with Saline Area Schools in creating a mutually beneficial agreement," Boze said.

The district typically signs two-year contracts with its unions. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Curt Ellis said economic uncertainty made a one-year deal advantageous.

The contracts with the support staff and administrators unions run through Dec. 31, 2021.