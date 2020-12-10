Colorful Lights Dance to Christmas Carols Each Night at First United Methodist Church

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/140207242787175/videos/768023497122543 -->

COVID-19 mitigation efforts mean so many Saline holiday traditions have been canceled. First United Methodist Church stepped up with a holiday feature that brightens the mood of many Saline residents.

Lights Before Christmas is a nightly light display offered from 6-9 p.m. at the church, located at 1200 N. Ann Arbor St. (Woodland Drive and Ann Arbor Street).

People pull into the church parking lot, tune their radio to 88.1 FM, and then, from the warmth of their vehicle, watch the colorful display move with the Christmas music.

Salinians are grateful for the display.

"We went last Friday night. It was a very fun time for the whole family. Mom and Dad, teens, preteen and preschooler. Thank you for this gift to our community," said Kristine Ignacio.

Lori Hall agreed.

"It was wonderful, we enjoyed it! Thank you so much for doing this for the community!" Hall said.

Diane Rice said her family visited Sunday and enjoyed the show.

"Thankful to have something fun and safe to enjoy as a family," Rice said.

