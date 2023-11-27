Saline QB CJ Carr Earns All State Honors from Coaches Association

Saline senior QB CJ Carr was named to the 2023 Michigan High School Football Coaches Association first-team all-state roster.

Carr, who has committed to the Notre Dame football program, led the Hornets to the SEC Red championship in 2023.

Despite often exiting one-sided games at halftime, CJ Carr piled up great stats, completing 198 of 292 pass attempts for 2,754 yards and 24 touchdowns.

CJ Carr CP ATT YDS TD INT 21 30 301 1 1 19 27 314 2 2 13 15 155 3 0 17 28 275 2 0 24 28 374 3 0 25 31 329 4 0 17 36 185 2 1 8 10 156 4 0 20 35 268 1 2 17 20 200 2 0 17 32 197 0 3 Total 198 292 2754 24 9 AVG 18 26.5 250.4 2.2 0.82

More News from Saline