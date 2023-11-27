11-27-2023 4:46pm
Saline QB CJ Carr Earns All State Honors from Coaches Association
Saline senior QB CJ Carr was named to the 2023 Michigan High School Football Coaches Association first-team all-state roster.
Carr, who has committed to the Notre Dame football program, led the Hornets to the SEC Red championship in 2023.
Despite often exiting one-sided games at halftime, CJ Carr piled up great stats, completing 198 of 292 pass attempts for 2,754 yards and 24 touchdowns.
|CJ Carr
|CP
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|21
|30
|301
|1
|1
|19
|27
|314
|2
|2
|13
|15
|155
|3
|0
|17
|28
|275
|2
|0
|24
|28
|374
|3
|0
|25
|31
|329
|4
|0
|17
|36
|185
|2
|1
|8
|10
|156
|4
|0
|20
|35
|268
|1
|2
|17
|20
|200
|2
|0
|17
|32
|197
|0
|3
|Total
|198
|292
|2754
|24
|9
|AVG
|18
|26.5
|250.4
|2.2
|0.82
