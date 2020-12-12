5 Ways to Help Saline Area Social Service Help Our Community Saturday

Saline Area Social Service is busy helping our community as more people hit the unemployment lines because of the COVID-19 orders.

Here are five ways you can help Saline Area Social Service help our community today, Dec. 12.

Support the National Honor Society Food Drive

If the Saline High School National Honor Society dropped a bag on your porch, load the bag with non-perishable food items by 9 a.m. Saturday. Students will collect the donations between 10 a.m. and noon.

Shop for the Pantry

Each week, SASS releases a shopping list and asks people to pick up goods to help keep the pantry stocked. This weeks shopping list features toilet paper, condensed milk, evaporated milk, canned pie filling, jello, pudding, sloppy joe sauce, and pasta and alfredo sauce. Drop your donations off at SASS from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

SASS is located at 224 W. Michigan Ave.

Drop off a Toy at the Saline Area Fire Department

The Saline firefighters are wrapping up their annual Toys for Tots campaign. Bring your new and unwrapped toys to the firehouse at 205 E. Michigan Ave.

Donate At Meijer Today

Meijer's Simply Give campaign will essentially triple your cash donation. Participated in the program at 3145 Saline-Ann Arbor Road. Your $10 donation becomes a $30 donation. Your $100 donation becomes a $300 donation. Meijer will double-match the first $5,000 in contributions. SASS will spend 100 percent of the earnings on food and diapers for clients.

Donate at SalineSocialService.com

Visit www.salinesocialservice.com and click the green donate button. But before you do, click here to read about all their holiday programs.