Veteran James Donegan was VP of National Bank and Trust in Ann Arbor

James William Donegan, age 93, of Saline, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November, 28th, 2023. James is survived by his wife Cecelia Donegan, his son Stephen (Kathy) Donegan, his daughter Sharon (John) Scott, his daughter Patricia (Gerald) Pohl, his grandson Tyler Pohl, his granddaughter Alaina (Curtis) Wells, his great-granddaughter Chandler Rose Wells, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Timothy Donegan.

James served in the armed forces from 1954-1956. He worked as vice president and financial planner for National Bank and Trust in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. For most of his long life he was an avid golfer and weight lifter. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed watching them play sports. James also enjoyed celebrating the holidays with family.

Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, memo section: Catholic School, 910 Austin Drive, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of James, to sign his guestbook, or for information about the Celebration of Life in the future, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline