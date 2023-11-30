What to do in Saline: Merry Mile, Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting, Christmas Creche Exhibit, Christmas Play, Cocoa Crawl and more.

It's the most festive weekend of the year.

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 1 - Sunday, Dec 3

FEATURED EVENTS

Follow the Star: 7th Annual Christmas Creche Exhibit - Fri Dec 1 10:00 am

Holy Faith Church

FREE ADMISSION!December 1 & 2, 2023 10AM-6PM300+ nativities from around the world, refreshments, activities for children of all ages, live music from groups including pianist Joy Morin, Bell Choir of 1st Presbyterian Church, Foxtree Band, Katie Geddes & Eric Fithian, and more. Enjoy a peaceful, reflective environment celebrating the spirit and joy of Christmas. For more information:(734) 429-2991www.holyfaithsaline.org [more details]

Saline Main Street

Join us in downtown Saline on Saturday, December 2nd, for an all day Winter Wonderland of activities for all ages!

Begin with the Cocoa Crawl at noon until 6 pm and pick up a passport and collect stamps from any participating business as you venture through Main Street. Businesses will be giving out free cocoa or chocolate themed samplings and offering other awesome specials for your holiday shopping. When passports are filled, they can be turned into the 109 Cultural Exchange to enter to win… [more details]

Other Events

Teen Subscription Boxes - Fri Dec 1 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Sign up for our Teen Subscription Box and Teen Services Librarian Katie Mitchell will pick out a book just for you and pack it up with some goodies and prizes.

Boxes will be available for pickup on January 2. The books will be checked out to you at that time.

Register and answer questions to help us find a great match for you! You will receive an email when your subscription box… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Dec 1 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

Two Guys Nomadic Grill Food Truck - Fri Dec 1 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

A mobile food trailer serving great food made with fresh ingredients.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

Saline Area Players Presents Ho Ho Ho The Santa Claus Chronicles - Fri Dec 1 7:00 pm

The Well Church

The Saline Area Players are proud to present Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles, written by Pat Cook and directed by Samantha Kempf, produced with special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc,Englewood, CA. The performances will be held at The Well Church in Saline, 211 Willis Rd. The fun Christmas show tells the story of a special surprise for Santa, along with the antics of the elves and others at the North Pole in the last few days before Christmas. Favorite Christmas songs will be… [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri Dec 1 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play singing bowls, gongs, and more with the intention of washing you with the sounds that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request… [more details]

Saline Area Players Presents Ho Ho Ho The Santa Claus Chronicles - Sat Dec 2 3:00 pm

The Well Church

The Saline Area Players are proud to present Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles, written by Pat Cook and directed by Samantha Kempf, produced with special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc,Englewood, CA. The performances will be held at The Well Church in Saline, 211 Willis Rd. The fun Christmas show tells the story of a special surprise for Santa, along with the antics of the elves and others at the North Pole in the last few days before Christmas. Favorite Christmas songs will be… [more details]

Smash & Dash Smash Burgers Food Truck - Sat Dec 2 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Specialty Made Smashed Hamburger Variations on a Brioche Bun.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

Tree Lighting - Sat Dec 2 5:00 pm

Key Bank

The annual tree lighting event takes place at the four corners. [more details]

Merry Mile - Sat Dec 2 5:30 pm

Downtown Saline

The Merry Mile, a one-mile run down Michigan Avenue benefitting Saline cross country, happens on Michigan Avenue. It starts at the four corners. [more details]

Holiday Parade - Sat Dec 2 6:15 pm

Downtown Saline

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our upcoming Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. This year’s theme is Peace on Earth! This event will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in downtown Saline. Our Tree Lighting will commence at 5:00 p.m. on the corner of Michigan Avenue and N. Ann Arbor Street. The parade itself will kick off at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection between Davenport Street and E. Michigan Ave. Photos with Santa will be available after the parade at… [more details]

