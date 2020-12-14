COVID-19: 4 Deaths, 15 Hospitalizations Reported Since Friday in Washtenaw County

Four more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

153 county residents have died with COVID-19 thus far, including one in the last 24 hours, according to the county's website. 15 people have been hospitalized since Friday's reporting, bringing the total to 793.

The county also reported the number of people testing positive increasing by 350 to 11,072.

According to state data, as of Dec. 13, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County was 6.82 percent - down from 7.69 percent on Friday. The state's positive test rate also declined, falling from 11.71 percent to 10.61 percent.

Michigan doesn't report COVID-19 data on Sunday's, so Monday's data is for two days. The state reported 90 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,752, and 7,205 people testing positive.

In the hospitals, the number of people in critical care beds declined by three to 860, while the number of people receiving care with ventilators dropped by four to 514. The number of pediatric patients in Michigan's hospitals remained at 18, although though there are seven more patients believed to have COVID-19.

In local nursing homes, the picture looked better this week. The total number of deaths was reduced at both EHM Senior Solutions and Story Point.

At EHM Senior Solutions, there were no new cases or deaths involving residents. Corrected data now shows there have been four deaths at EHM, down from the nine reported last week. Two more staff members tested positive, bringing the total to 39.

Data shows no new cases among residents at Linden Square. There has been one case and no deaths so far, among residents. There was one new case among staff, bringing the total to six.

Story Point reported 10 new cases among residents, bringing the total to 24. There was one death - bringing the total to two. The total number of deaths was reduced from six to two. Story Point reported three new cases among staff, bringing the total to date to 11.