Santa Visits Senior Center for Portraits with Pets

Saline Area Senior Center hosted a Santa Paws Pet Portrait event on Monday, welcoming residents and their furry friends to have their photos taken with Santa. Donations were accepted and split between SASC and the Huron Valley Humane Society.

“This event is a joint fundraiser for the Saline Area Senior Center and for the Humane Society of Huron Valley,” said Laura Crouch with HSHV. “It’s a really great way for people to come out, have some fun, get some photos with their pets, and also give back to two really great organizations in the community.”

Sue Kelch and Phil Haigh, from Silver Shutterbugs Photography Club, were on hand to capture the moments. The club meets twice monthly at the senior center to share photos and tips.

“We volunteered to take photos, and we had a great time,” Sue Kelch said. “ It’s a lot of fun taking pictures of children and pets. I thank everyone for bringing the treats. It always helps when you take pictures of dogs. Our Santa Claus Paws was excellent. It went very well. I want to thank Megan and Laura for doing this.”

Santa Joe Eadie welcomed the dogs, along with one cat, to sit with him and pose for portraits, using treats and toys to get their attention.

“This has been a wonderful day,” Santa Joe said. “ Dogs don’t ask for as many toys as children. I usually have treats when I come to their house on Christmas Eve. Animals love Santa because I bring them presents, too. It’s been for a good cause, paws with Claus!”

Kim Kaster, owner of Brewed Awakenings, attended the event with her husband, Mike, and their dog, Kona.

‘We are so excited. I love the senior center and helping out with them, plus the Humane Society. Kona was actually from the December 2020 Love Train, and she is the best, most awesome dog ever,” Kaster said.

Todd Robinson represented Pharmacare Drugs, a sponsor for this event. He offered treat bags to all the pets, along with informational brochures for pet owners.

“I like working with SASC because they are all about helping seniors,” Robinson said. “My company also focuses on seniors, but we do so by offering lower prices, medication management systems, free home delivery, as well as medications for pets. Being a locally owned independent pharmacy, we feel it’s important to invest in the communities we serve.”

Megan Kenyon, SASC Program Coordinator, was pleased with the fundraiser, and is already making plans to offer it again next year.

“We made two hundred dollars, which we will split 50-50 with the Humane Society,” Kenyon said. “We had fifteen to twenty animals. It was fun seeing all the different varieties, too. We’re hoping to do this next year, combining pets and seniors together at our holiday party.”

Photos courtesy of Sue Kelch.

