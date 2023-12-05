SALIINE BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 51 as Unbeaten Hornets Defeat Canton in Overtime

CANTON -- Jonathan Sanderson scored 51 points and LaDainian Woods hit a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime before Saline defeated Canton, 74-72.

The Hornets improved to 3-0. Lincoln Keyes also scored 12 points.

Sanderson's 51 points are the most recorded since The Saline Post began covering Saline High School sports in 2010. The previous high was Trevor Arico's 47 points in January of 2020.

Sanderson is tearing up the court, scoring 40, 30 and 51 points in the first three games of the sophomore season.

Have you ever seen a Saline basketball player score more than 51 points? Tell us in the comments.

More News from Saline