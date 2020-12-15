Scot Graden to Retire as Superintendent of Saline Schools Jan. 21

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Scot Graden is retiring, effective Jan. 29, 2021, according to an official statement of the Saline Board of Education posted on the district's website.

Graden has been superintendent of the school district for 13 years. He began his career with Saline Parks and Recreation and started employment in the school district in 1999 with Community Education. He will retire as the third longest-serving superintendent in the 128-year history of the district, according to the statement, authored by Board President Heidi Pfannes.

"Superintendent Graden has not only left his mark on the district, but he has positioned Saline Area Schools with leaders who will navigate the transition and hire a new superintendent who will continue moving our incredible school district forward," Pfannes wrote. "Thank you, Scot Graden! We wish you the very best retirement. You certainly deserve to enjoy yourself and know you have served your community well."

2021 will be a year of immense change in district leadership. All three officers of the Board of Education, President Pfannes, Vice-President Paul Hynek, and Secretary Tim Austin, were defeated in the November election. Now the district will be looking for a superintendent for the first time since 2008.

Graden was hired in 2008 after serving as interim superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Beverley Geltner.

"You need somebody who can flat out work hard for the district," Graden told the Board of Education during a round of interviews with the board in 2008, according to The Ann Arbor News.

The Saline Area Schools district has consistently ranked as one of the top school districts in Michigan and is widely cited as the top reason why people choose to live in the Saline area.