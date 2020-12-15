COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 15 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

COVID-19 is showing few signs of letting up in Washtenaw County.

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to heath department data updated Tuesday, bringing the total to 155. That includes 11 deaths over the last seven days.

15 more residents have been hospitalized for a total 808, which includes 62 residents over the last seven days. The county also reported 238 more people testing positive for COVID-19 - the highest single-day total since Nov. 20.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County inched up to 7.25 percent on Dec. 14. The state rate dropped slightly to 10.61 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 183 people dying with COVID-19, including 71 deaths identified during a review of vital records. 10,935 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. The state also reported 4,730 people testing positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 39 to 821, while the number of patients fell by six to 508. That's the lowest number of patients in critical care beds since Nov. 18.

There were 23 pediatric patients in Michigan's hospitals.