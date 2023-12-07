The Whiskey Charmers are Live at Stony Lake Brewing Friday Night

The Whiskey Charmers - the acclaimed Detroit-based Americana band led by Carrie Shepard and Lawrence Daversa - are performing live at Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline, this Friday at 8 p.m.

The band's legions of fans have often compared their sound to riding through the desert with the top down, or the feeling of being in some lonesome smoky bar off the side of an abandoned highway, or music from a Spaghetti Western.

Listen to Water and Straight and Narrow and you'll hear why William P. Davis, former deputy director of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville said, “I’ve heard a lot of good musicians. The Whiskey Charmers remind me of no one – and, to me, that is one of the best compliments an act can receive.”

Ken Capobianco, Boston Globe Music Critic describes their latest release as a “sharply executed and evocative set of Americana rock filled with superbly arranged songs about the struggle to find connections, a sense of home, and a center in a ghost town of a world.”

Click here for advanced tickets. Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of ticket sales go to the artists.

More News from Saline