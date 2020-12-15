Saline Police Investigate Road Rage Allegations

Saline Police investigated a road rage complaint.

On Dec. 10, a motorist was on Michigan Avene near State Street when he was "cut off" around 1:40 a.m. The driver followed the vehicle into town. There, the driver of the suspect vehicle threw an unknown object out his window and struck the motorist's vehicle in the passenger rear quarter panel.

The alleged victim got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of the other vehicle when the suspect struck him in the legs with his vehicle. The driver got a partial complaint and called the police.

The alleged victim refused medical treatment and the Saline police officer did not detect injury or damage to the vehicle.

Police identified and interviewed the suspect, who denied throwing anything or striking the man with his vehicle. He told police he was the victim of road rage and that he was frightened because he was being followed by the other driver at a high rate of speed.

Police are waiting to see if the complainant wants the report forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

Woman Arrested For Assaulting Man

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old man at Six Trails Apartments Dec. 9 at 6:15 p.m.