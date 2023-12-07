What to do in Saline: Christmas on the Farm, Whiskey Charmers, Art Show, Water Polo Clinic, Christmas Celebration and More

Last weekend was the busiest weekend of the holiday season - but there are more festivities to enjoy.

13 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 8 - Sunday, Dec 10

FEATURED EVENTS

The Whiskey Charmers Live at Stony Lake Brewing - Fri Dec 8 8:00 pm

The Whiskey Charmers are a Detroit-based band led by Carrie Shepard and Lawrence Daversa. Fans have often compared their sound to riding through the desert with the top down, or the feeling of being in some lonesome smoky bar off the side of an abandoned highway, or music from a Spaghetti Western.

Check out Straight and Narrow (https://youtu.be/m2a5uGTcTGg?si=nIKRetU3Kz097nf-) and Nobody Cares (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYCngWqzDCk) and Late Night Driving (https://www.youtube.com/watch… [more details]

Two Friends: Two Styles

Studio Art Show & Sale - Sat Dec 9 11:00 am

Milan

Joan Jones and Michelle Sanford invite you to their first annual Studio Art Show and Sale. Studio is located on the second floor. Prices range from $50 - $200 for framed and unframed works. Note cards also will be on hand. [more details]

Christmas on the Farm - Sat Dec 9 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Join us for family fun at Rentschler Farm, Saturday, December 9th from noon - 4pm. Take pictures with Santa, taste traditional treats, tour the farmhouse, enjoy activities for all ages, and more! [more details]

Free Water Polo Clinic - Sun Dec 10 1:00 pm

Saline High School Pool

Attention high school and middle school boys and girls: Try water polo! The Saline boys team, the Saline-Milan girls team, and Wolverine Water Polo are hosting a free clinic so you can learn more about this exciting sport! Register today at https://wolverinewaterpolo.com/e/saline-area-skills-clinic [more details]

Community Christmas Celebration at St. Paul United Church of Christ - Sun Dec 10 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

For a joy filled Sunday afternoon, come to The St. Paul United Church of Christ Community Christmas Celebration on December 10 at 3p. Featuring local singers and instrumentalists performing favorite Christmas classics and carols, there will be fun for all. And...there will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a singalong and refreshments! A free will offering will benefit the Salvation Army. If you have questions, please call 734 429 7716. (If you'd like to sing with our informal… [more details]

Other Events

Smash & Dash Smash Burgers Food Truck - Fri Dec 8 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Specialty Made Smashed Hamburger Variations on a Brioche Bun.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

Painting pARTy Magical Christmas Trees - Fri Dec 8 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, enjoy an evening painting and sipping with friends and family. Have fun creating whimsical, magical Christmas trees on a 16x20 canvas. This painting will make a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. With step by step instructions, you will create a painting you will be proud to display. No painting experience necessary.https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/652fde70dd30713fcdfe4b41 [more details]

THAT'S FUNNY Premiere - Fri Dec 8 7:00 pm

State Theatre

On the verge of a mid-life crisis, a former stand-up comedian believes an appearance on a popular late-night show will save his career, but ends up learning the journey is more rewarding than the destination. Featuring a post-film discussion with writer/director Alex Grossman and actress Nicole Forester. [more details]

Breakfast with Santa 8:30,9:30, 10:30 a.m - Sat Dec 9 12:00 am

Saline First United Methodist Church

FREE pancake breakfast for the community, crafts, photo booth and SANTA! Three seatings 830 930 1030, reservations encouraged but not required.Information www.fumc-saline.org/events or call 734 429-4730. Everyone welcome! [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 9 9:00 am

Liberty School

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

BINGO for Books - Sat Dec 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book!

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert: "Ho-Ho-Holidays" - Sat Dec 9 7:30 pm

Dawson Auditorium, Adrian College

HO-HO-HOLIDAYS

One of the ASO’s most popular holiday traditions is our seasonal celebration of song. Join choirs, soloists, orchestra, and more as we present some of the best-loved holiday tunes to help you take a break from the stress of the holidays and decompress with a delightful evening of charming Christmas songs.

The Ho-Ho-Holidays concert will also include performances by vocalists LaVonte Heard, Jonathon LaBelle, and Lenawee County choirs. The Clinton Youth Honors Choir, directed… [more details]

