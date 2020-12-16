COVID-19: Four Deaths, 11 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Four more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday.

159 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19, including 14 over the last seven days. Another 11 residents were hospitalized, bringing the total to 819.

Another 98 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,402.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased to 10.94 percent yesterday (when 238 positives were reported). It's one of the few times the Washtenaw rate has been higher than the state rate, which fell again to 10.1 percent.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, spokesperson for the district, said the risk of exposure remains high in Washtenaw County.

"All indicators (cases, positivity, hospitalizations, deaths) remain high. Cases don’t seem to be continuing to increase at this time as they were for weeks. Hopefully, that is a positive sign," Ringler-Cerniglia said. "Unfortunately, we do know that hospitalizations and deaths lag in time behind case increases, so those may continue to increase before slowing."

Michigan reported 83 people dying with COVID-19, as the total number of deaths reached 11,018. Another 4,037 people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell by three to 818, while the number of patients treated with ventilators fell by 32 to 476. There were 20 pediatric patients, down by three since yesterday.

Washtenaw County provides the following safety advice to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Practice social distancing when out. Social distancing means keeping at least six feet between people as much as possible.

Social distancing means keeping at least six feet between people as much as possible. Avoid crowds and gatherings with people from multiple households

Wear a face covering Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when out in public, especially if you’re in an enclosed space or you’re likely to come within 6 feet from others. Under the MDHHS Epidemic Orders any individual able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a covering over their nose and mouth when in any enclosed public space or crowded outdoor space. Learn how to make and wear your own cloth face covering.

Clean your hands often Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Do not touch your face or mouth , especially when out.

, especially when out. Stay home when you are sick , except to get medical care. Stay away from others in your home. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick.

, except to get medical care. Stay away from others in your home. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow. Immediately wash your hands.

with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow. Immediately wash your hands. Clean and disinfect