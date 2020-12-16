Saline Middle School Cross Country Runners Deliver Toys for Tots

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop Saline Middle School cross country runners from delivering Toys for Tots in 2020.

About 60 members of the team ran from the middle school to the Saline Area Fire Department carrying toys they're donating to the less fortunate.

Traditionally, the team runs together and arrives for a picture before heading to a local cafe for cocoa. But due to COVID-19, the team took off at different times to avoid a crowd at the firehouse. Coach Sandy Stafford supplied the kids with treats after they deposited their donations in the Toys for Tots boxes.

"It's so good for the kids, physically and mentally, to get out and run with each other," Stafford said.

The Saline Area Fire Department, meanwhile, added to yet another successful Toys for Tots drive. This weekend, the department will deliver about 1,000 toys to Oakwood Church. The toys will be donated to more than 120 children in families served by Saline Area Social Service.