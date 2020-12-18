COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw, 14 Deaths Over Last 7 Days

Three more people with COVID-19 have died in Washtenaw County, according to health department data updated Friday.

163 people have now died in the county. Another nine residents were hospitalized, taking the total to 829. 105 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Each Friday, The Saline Post notes weekly data:

There were 14 deaths this week, compared to 11 the week before.

There were 51 hospitalizations this week, compared to 62 the week before.

There were 894 people testing positive, compared to 948 the week before.

There were 56 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 79 the week before.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw was 5.65 percent, compared to 7.69 percent last week. In the state, the rate fell from 11.71 percent to 9.18 percent.

The number of people in Michigan's critical care beds fell from 863 to 758.

The positive test rate for Thursday fell in both Washtenaw (8.0 to 5.65 percent) and Michigan (9.62 to 9.18 percent).

Michigan reported 66 people died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,274. Another 4,180 tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care fell by 22 to 758, while the number of patients on ventilators increased by five to 466. There were 21 pediatric patients, an increase of four since yesterday.