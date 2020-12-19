Saline MI
12-19-2020 10:18pm

200 Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Spills at Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant

Friday evening at the City of Saline's wastewater treatment plant, located off Monroe Street, a pump line became dislodged and 200 gallons of partially treated sewage spilled on to a concrete pad.

The spill was cleaned Friday evening. 

City officials don't believe the spill impacted the Saline River, but officials with the Michigan  Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy advised city officials to notify the county health department and local media.

There was a distinct odor in downtown Saline Friday and Saturday with southerly winds, though it's unclear if the spill had anything to do with it.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies