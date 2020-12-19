200 Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Spills at Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant

Friday evening at the City of Saline's wastewater treatment plant, located off Monroe Street, a pump line became dislodged and 200 gallons of partially treated sewage spilled on to a concrete pad.

The spill was cleaned Friday evening.

City officials don't believe the spill impacted the Saline River, but officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy advised city officials to notify the county health department and local media.

There was a distinct odor in downtown Saline Friday and Saturday with southerly winds, though it's unclear if the spill had anything to do with it.