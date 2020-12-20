Dale Brown, Officer in the US Air Force in WW II, Was a Pilot and Design Engineer

Dale Robert Brown 96, of Dearborn, Michigan, formerly of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 14, 2020. Dale was born March 24, 1924 to the late David Fairfield Brown and Marie Hohman in Dayton, Ohio. On June 9, 1948 he married the late Doris Miriam Brown in Albany, Georgia.

Dale was preceded in death on February 8, 2020 by his beloved daughter, Sandy Major. He is survived by five of his children, Kathy (Jay) Gill of Bluffton, SC, David (Linda) Brown of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Laura (Joe) Bird of Three Rivers, MI, Lisa (Carlos) Marshall of Channahon, IL, and Michael (Cheryl) Brown of Saline, MI. Dale is also survived by his son-in-law John Major; and his 13 grandchildren Lisa (Rick) Freedman, Rob (Bonnie) Major, Anthony (Tracey) Gill, Dan (Brandianne) Brown, Nathan Brown, Andrew (Jenny) Bird, Ben Bird, Sam (Effie) Bird, Angela Marshall, Chris Marshall, Savannah Marshall, Courtney (Nathan) Barnett, and Kristen Brown; 13 great-grandchildren Matthew (Taylor) Freedman, Jessica Freedman, Bradley Freedman, Kyleigh Freedman, John Robert Major, Ana Major, Joseph Major, Graham Gill, Kalirae Brown, Lillianne Brown, Catherine Bird, Keegan Bird, and Laura Rose Bird; nieces Betsy (Onorio) Izzi, Lela (George) Herzog and Linda (John) Wolfe and his special friend, Leona LeBlanc. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law Emily (Bill) Davis and Bette (Bob) Marushak and nephews Larry Davis and Lloyd Davis.

Dale graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, MI. He was a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force during World War II. He first became a navigator, but his true love of flying led to earning his wings as a pilot, flying the P-51 Mustang and F-84 Thunderjet. He attended the University of Michigan and the University of Alabama studying mechanical engineering. He was employed by American Broach and Aircraft Ice Research as a designer, Ford Motor Research in Dearborn as a design engineer, Uniloy in Saline as a Manufacturing Manager, Affiliated Building Services as a Facility Manager at Boston Logan Airport for Delta and Northwest Airlines, and in retirement as an office manager for Vehicle Science Corporation.

Dale was a respected and loved man with a sharp mind and positive attitude. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a strong work ethic, and took an active role in civic duties. He lived by the motto “do not complain, unless you have a solution” and Dale had an affinity for solutions. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Saline serving on several boards/committees and volunteering his time. Dale had many dear friends at Henry Ford Retirement Village where he resided. He served on the HFV council board, and enjoyed time spent being a part of the model railroad club, card club, and travelling group. Dale’s greatest treasure was his family. He loved dancing with his wife, Doris, of 59 years. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and felt that his family was his greatest legacy.

Memorial donations may be given in Dale’s honor to the First United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176 or to Hospice of Michigan. To sign Dale’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information visit www.rbfhsaline.com.