Real Remillard Made Many Close Friends During a Career as a Corporate CPA

Real P. Remillard, 89 of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19th, 2020. Real was born September 7, 1931 to the late Romeo and Edna Remillard. On July 2, 1960 he married the late Suzanne (Borowiak) Remillard.

Real is survived by his three children Jeffrey (Amy) Remillard of Pittsfield Twp, Michelle (Patrick) Greathouse of Atlanta, and David Remillard of Toledo, 6 grandchildren, Colleen, Timothy and Eryn Greathouse, Matthew, Sarah and Nathan Remillard, and 2 great grandchildren Emmett and Riley Greathouse. He is also survived by his sister Rita Reardon, and many nieces and nephews.

Real’s career as a corporate accountant (CPA) spanned many decades and gained him many close friends. Real enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing cards with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ann Arbor on Tuesday, December 22 at 11:30 A.M. with a viewing starting at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association by going to https://www.lbda.org/donate/ or mailing to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. To leave a memory you have of Real or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.