Luther 'Luke' Schaible Was a Lifelong Grain and Livestock Farmer in Manchester

Luther John Schaible, 90, of Manchester, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 with his family by his side. Luther was born on March 13, 1930 to the late Herman and Magdalena (Girbach) Schaible. On July 6, 1957 he married Barbara (Geiger) Schaible. Luther is survived by his wife Barbara and five children, Daniel (Julie) Schaible of Manchester, Jane (Robert) Braem of Caro, Joan (Robert) Meagher of Ann Arbor, Michael (Diane) Schaible of Manchester and Carol (Steven) Wahl of Clinton, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 14 in June). Luther was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law Mary Pfaus.

Luther was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer. He felt blessed to have his sons continue to grow and expand the family farm.

Luther was well known in the area for his band and accordion playing. He was especially known for German songs, polkas and square dancing. He provided music and square dancing for many weddings and local events. He would often break into song wherever he would go.

Luther was a life long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School and serving on various boards. He was active in the community with Farm Bureau and local township and county organizations, and was also a well known and respected seed salesman.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our Family Friend agency for the care he received at home.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Capacity will be limited and masks will be required. There will be a private family memorial service later that day. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 13, Bridgewater, Michigan and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Luther, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com