Rec Center Accepting Sign Ups for Family Swims, Lap Swims and Basketball, Offers Winter Break Kids Camp

The Saline Rec Center is accepting sign ups for basketball court rentals, family swims and lap swims.

Members can register for three advanced sign-ups per week and then register for additional spots on the day of, if there are vacancies.

For lap swims, one person is allowed per lane. Masks must be worn at all times accpet when showering or swimming. Glass face masks are not permitted.

Sign up by clicking here.

The Rec Center is also offering Winter Break Camp for kids Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 28-31. For more, click here.