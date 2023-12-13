Saline Area Schools Hire Baaki Diglio as Interim Superintendent for Human Resources

At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Carol Baaki Diglio was introduced as Interim Superintendent of Human Resources by Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch.

She replaces Curt Ellis, who abruptly announced his retirement several weeks ago.

Laatsch said she comes to Saline with vast experience.

"She's been high school principal, human resources in Novi and most recently in Oak Park," Laatsch told the board. "She's already a wonderful addition to the team."

Baaki Diglio said she's had a 34-year career in education, working in positions ranging from teacher to assistant superintendent. She said she was thankful for the opportunity to work in Saline.

"This is a beautiful school district. The warm welcome I've received in the last five days has been amazing," Baaki Diglio said.

