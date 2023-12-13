Superintendent Laatsch Saline Girls Swim and Dive Team

At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch recognized the Saline High School girls' swim and dive team.

The team was coached by head coach Todd Brunty, dive coach Kara Smith and assistant coaches Alan Duski and Ellie Machado. The team was captained by Ellie Brunty, Nora McGillicuddy and Nani Sanna.

Laatsch reported the team was 9-1 in the duel meets and placed second in the SEC Red Championship. The team placed fourth in the state meet. Ellie Brunty, Maria Baldwin, Lindi Jenkins, Maggie Kyzar, Joanne Oyemba, Nani Sanna and Ana Sirbu earned all-state honors.

The team was invited to introduce themselves to the board.

Brunty thanked Laatsch for the recognition.

"It's really important to us and we really appreciate it because I know this group of young people here do a fine job of representing this community," Laatsch said.

The coaches and athletes who attended the meeting took a picture with Laatsch and the board.

