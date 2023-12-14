BASKETBALL: Saline Wins 4th Straight, Opens SEC Red Season With Victory

Saline defeated Skyline, 64-54, Tuesday night as the Hornets remained unbeaten through for games and opened the SEC Red season with a victory.

Jonathan Sanderson scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets pull away. Sanderson dunked the basketball twice - both times in the fourth quarter.

Fellow sophomore Tommy Carr scored a varsity-best 14 points to help Saline. Junior LaDainian Woods also scored 10 points for the Hornets.

The offense from Carr and Woods was crucial as Skyline keyed on Sanderson with some success through three quarters.

"Both played important roles. Teams are focusing on Sanderson with double and triple teams. Woods and Carr stepped up and provided key baskets all night," Saline head coach Mike Marek said. "I'm proud of them for being stars in their role."

The very young Hornet team, with six sophomores, a junior and two seniors, want to win the SEC Red.

"Starting SEC play with a win is a step in the right direction. A goal of ours is to win the conference and we've made progress but we have to continue to get better and grow to accomplish our goal," Marek said.

The young Hornet basketball team was not intimidated by the physical play in the SEC opener.

"I'm proud of our fight and effort tonight. This group has a 'refuse-to-lose' mentality and plays well together," Marek said. "Having a tight-knit group makes a difference when things get tough down the stretch."

Lincoln Keyes and Isaiah Harris helped the Hornets in the physicality department.

HIGHLIGHTS

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1734733352953942038/video/1 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1734733736770482440/video/1 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1734744454576103474/video/1 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1734744988385218619/video/1 -->

