Saline Grad Ella Stemmer Setting Records for Lehigh Basketball

Ella Stemmer, the four-year varsity Saline basketball player who scored more than 1,000 points for the Hornets, had a terrific week for Lehigh University.

Now a junior, Stemmer tied a Lehigh women's basketball record with 37 points on Sunday. Stemmer was 12-of-20 from the field and 10-of-17 from beyond the arc. Her 10 three-pointers is a new single-game record for Lehigh.

In her previous game, she scored 33 points. Stemmer was named the Patriot League Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Stemmer is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points a game as a junior. She scored seven points per game as a sophomore and 3.7 as a freshman.

