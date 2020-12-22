After 2 Days, MHSAA Suspends Practices; COVID Testing Program Not Ready

The Michigan High School Athletics Association has sent athletes and coaches home for the holidays.

Just days after surprising coaches, student-athletes and their families by announcing the restart of remaining fall sports tournaments on the day before winter break, the MHSAA announced Tuesday that practices are to be suspended until at least Dec. 30.

Saline's football and girls swim and dive teams resumed practice Monday.

But Tuesday, the MHSAA ordered practice suspended. The restart of the fall sports tournament was allowed due to a pilot rapid COVID-19-testing program in coordination with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Due to requirements and the need for more direction from MDHHS that will be forthcoming in the next week, practices were halted.

Teams are expected to receive the antigen tests and instructions Dec. 29. The MDHHS will conduct webinars to train school personnel involved in the process Dec. 28-29.

Full team practices may commence again Dec. 30 if tests have been administered.

The MHSAA said competition dates may be rescheduled as a result. The football team was scheduled to play in the regional final at Rockford Jan. 2 and the swim and dive team was scheduled to compete in the state meet, Jan. 15-16, at Hudsonville.